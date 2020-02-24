Home

Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory
1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard
Bartlesville, OK 74006
(918) 333-4300
Steve Thompson


1942 - 2020
Steve Thompson Obituary
Steve Thompson
Steve Douglas Thompson was born May 6, 1942, to Edward Douglas and Icy Beatrice Thompson in the family home in Bates.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Dale Thompson, Don Thompson and infant Jimmy Thompson.
Steve is survived by his wife, Elaine; a son, Lance; a daughter, Stephanie and husband Allen Lester; two granddaughters, Alex and husband Blake Buckner and Ryan and husband Austin Eden; two grandsons, Jake Thompson and Taylor Thompson; two great-grandsons, Bear Buckner and Birk Buckner; a brother, Dewayne Thompson; and three sisters, Kathie Sosa, Dolores Tolbert and Geneva Cook.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory in Bartlesville, Okla.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Kitties and Kanines, 4900 Rogers Avenue, Suite 100A, Fort Smith, AR 72903; or Autism Speaks online at www.autismspeaks.org.
Friends may sign his online guestbook at www.stumpff.org.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 26, 2020
