Steve Worley
Steve Worley, 96, of Eagletown, Okla., passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his home. Steve was born Aug. 30, 1923, in Poteau to Marvin and Zelma (Doshier) Worley. Steve was a very brilliant, educated man. He owned and operated Worley Chemical Engineering Co. all over the world. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Steve was a dedicated husband, dad and grandad.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Peggy; and a brother, Rob Worley.
Survivors include his wife, Gloe "Dob" Worley of the home; three daughters and spouse, Mary Elizabeth Teet of Oklahoma City, Kim Drake of Caney, Okla., and Ginger and Glen Savoie of Houston; five stepdaughters and spouses, Donna and Bob Fikes of Texas, Jan and Jim Cook of Poteau, Brenda and Kelsey Keeney of Nashville, Pam Bradshaw of Poteau and Vicki and Mike Gamble of Idabel, Okla.; a stepson, Rick Worley of Idabel; two brothers and spouses, Bob and Mary Worley of Fort Smith and Jerry and Carolyn Worley of Texas; a sister and spouse, Janice and Martin Soudbach of Colorado Springs, Colo.; six grandchildren; 16 stepgrandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau.
The family will be at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday to visit with relatives and friends.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 26, 2020