Steven Baker Obituary
Steven Baker
Steven Craig Baker, 54, of Sallisaw died Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery.
He is survived by his parents, Waynette and Vernon Edwards of Sallisaw; a sister, Sonya Morgan of Sallisaw; two brothers, Michael Edwards of Sallisaw and David Edwards of Sand Springs, Okla.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 24, 2020
