Steven Chambers
Steven Joel Chambers, who resided near Coles Chapel community, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at his home. He was born June 6, 1952, in Danville to Glen Chambers and Irene Swaim Chambers. He was 66 years old. Steve was a retired U.S. Air National Guard veteran, serving for 35 years and in Operation Desert Storm. Steve also retired from the City of Paris water treatment plant and was a school bus driver for several years at County Line Public School. Steve was a member of Coles Chapel United Methodist Church. Steve loved his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Glen Chambers.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston. Burial with full military honors will be at Coles Chapel Cemetery, located south of Branch, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Deborah Cole Chambers; his children, Chad Chambers, Jonathan Chambers, Tommie Lea Chambers, Grace Chambers and Karla Chambers; his mother, Irene Chambers; two sisters, Phyllis Frederick and Sharon Chambers; five brothers, Larry Chambers, Robert Chambers, Ronald Chambers, Keith Chambers and John Chambers; and one grandson on the way very soon.
Pallbearers will be Brian Young, Michael Innes, Zachary English, Scotty Short, Dewayne Chambers, Jonathan Cole and the U.S. Air National Guard Honors Team.
Honorary pallbearers are Larry Chambers, Robert Chambers, Ronald Chambers, Keith Chambers, John Chambers and David Cole.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home in Charleston.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 28, 2019