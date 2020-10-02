Steven Hammonds

Steven Wayne Hammonds, 50, of San Leon, Texas, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was born on New Year's Day, 1970, in Rockford, Ill., to William "Bill" and Helen (Verdier) Hammonds.

Steve graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1988. True to his Irish heritage, he married Kelly Denise Johnson on St. Patrick's Day in 1996. He was a family man who cared for "his girls" very much. He enjoyed cooking and fishing in his spare time. Steve and his family loved animals, and would take family trips to zoos.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Shefflet; his father-in-law, Cecil Johnson; and his mother-in-law, Joyce Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Kelly of San Leon; two daughters, Dlayna Ainsworth (Ryan) and Emily Hammonds, both of San Leon; his beloved granddaughters, Rayna and Iris; and an honorary daughter, Valerie Keffel of Fresno, Calif. He is also survived by his father, Bill Hammonds (Jackie) of Jacksonville; two brothers, Timothy Hammonds (Shannon) and Eric Holloway, both of Jacksonville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life will be held for family and friends on Saturday, Oct. 10 at Steve's home. Cremation will be accorded, under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston, Texas.



