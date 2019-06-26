|
|
Steven Hand
Steven Eric Hand, 36, passed away at his home in Sallisaw. He was born July 20, 1982, to Connie Sue (Hand) Trescott and Steven Joseph Hand in Fort Smith. Steven attended school in Sallisaw and completed culinary arts at Talking Leaves in Tahlequah, Okla. He liked to work on his computers, but really enjoyed working on his BMWs. He was known to his friends and family as the BMW Man. Steven loved spending time with his nephews, Tony and Mikey.
Steven is survived by his mother and stepfather, Connie and Herb Trescott of Sallisaw; sister, Angela Davis and husband Carl of Ada, Okla.; brothers, Michael Hand of Arkansas and Brad Hand and wife Chelle of Stillwater, Okla.; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Steven Joseph Hand. and his grandparents.
A celebration of life for Steven will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Brushy Community Center in Sallisaw. Burial will be at Bokoshe Cemetery.
The family has entrusted the arrangements for Mr. Hand to Forever Memories Funeral Services, 463505 OK-101, Sallisaw.
Published in Times Record on June 27, 2019