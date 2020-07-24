Steven Lee
Steven A. Lee, 72, of Van Buren left this earthly life on July 17, 2020. He was born in 1948 in Vicksburg, Miss.
The first half of his life was filled with rowdy hippy fun, which he gave up in middle age to devote himself to being the loving father he always was. He retired from AT&T in 2007 and lived the rest of his days listening to music, appreciating the serenity of God's creation and bringing his dog, Schatzi, everywhere he went. Not a single day went by without him doting about his bride. He had the most contagious laugh and a smile that brightened the room.
He was filled with wonder at the simplest things in life and he taught others to do the same. He taught those around him about the holiness of God, the healing power of laughter, the therapeutic effects of nature and the magic of music. He loved hard and was loved even harder. He wasn't afraid of dying. He always said that you should cry at birth and celebrate at death. He knew what was waiting for him on the other side of this life. He will be deeply missed but also deeply celebrated.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mary (Shy) Lee.
He leaves behind his beautiful bride of 37 years, Norma (Whitaker); and two awesome children, Jeff Lee of Van Buren and Melissa Prewitt of Fayetteville. He was blessed to add son-in-law, Bryce Prewitt. His pride and joy was his grandchildren, Keller and Dylan Prewitt and Evelyn Lee. He also leaves behind a sister, Carolyn Moseley and husband Wayne of Shreveport, La.; and numerous other extended family members.
Celebration of his life will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at 1207 Pevehouse Place in Van Buren. Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
