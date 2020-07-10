1/1
Steven Robinson
Steven Robinson
Steven Ray Robinson, 70, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born Oct. 30, 1949, in Fort Smith to Alton and Edna (Decker) Robinson. Following graduation from Southside High School, Steven joined the U.S. Navy and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. After his military service, he went to work for Rheem Manufacturing, where he had worked in the warehouse and retired after 38 years. Steven was a gifted athlete; he played American Legion baseball and high school basketball and enjoyed golf in his later years. He and was of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by three daughters, Steeva Quisenberry and husband Brent of McAlister, Okla., and Jill Whitaker and husband Shane and Kristi Kringlen and husband Harvey, both of Edmond, Okla.; a brother, Randy Robinson and wife Carol of Little Rock; a sister, Judy Bunch of Sheridan; five granddaughters, Kayla, Hannah, Kelsey, Payton and Carson; and numerous extended family members.
Graveside service with military honors will be at noon Tuesday, July 14 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 12912 Tuscany St., Fort Smith, AR 72916.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
