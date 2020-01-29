Home

Steven Sanford
Steven Patrick Sanford, 65, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Winslow and a member of 43 Assembly of God Church in Van Buren. He was a devoted husband and a good man. He enjoyed watching Jeopardy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Norma Sanford.
He is survived by his wife, Leilani of the home; two sisters, Kathy Choate of Fayetteville and Becky Crandall of Barling; a brother, Barron Rice of Springfield, Mo.; and a niece.
There will be no formal services at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 31, 2020
