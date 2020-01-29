|
Steven Sanford
Steven Patrick Sanford, 65, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Winslow and a member of 43 Assembly of God Church in Van Buren. He was a devoted husband and a good man. He enjoyed watching Jeopardy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Norma Sanford.
He is survived by his wife, Leilani of the home; two sisters, Kathy Choate of Fayetteville and Becky Crandall of Barling; a brother, Barron Rice of Springfield, Mo.; and a niece.
There will be no formal services at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 31, 2020