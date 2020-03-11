|
Steven Smith
Steven Elbert Smith, who resided in Fort Smith, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Covington Court Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Smith. He was born June 23, 1968, in Little Rock. He was 51 years old. Steven worked in the cafeteria at Baptist Health in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harding Don Smith and Ethel May (Caldwell) Smith; and his birth mother, Patsy Boren.
He is survived by two brothers, Danny Smith and wife Kathy of Greenwood and Michael Smith and wife Angie of Barling; a sister, Patsy Ann Chism and husband Todd of Charleston; and his best friend, Cory Walden and wife Cheryl of Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 13 at New Life Pentecostal Church in Alma with the Rev. Joe Dunn officiating.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith, 914 N. 32nd St., Fort Smith, (479) 434-3901.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 12, 2020