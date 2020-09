Or Copy this URL to Share

Steven Templeton

Steven Anthony Templeton, 65, of Bokoshe died Sept. 22, 2020.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services.

He is survived by a son, Tony Templeton; his mother, Louise Peerson; and two sisters, Paula Mouzakis and Sherry Ralls.



