Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Steven Wano


1963 - 2020
Steven Wano Obituary
Steven Wano
Steven Matthew Wano, 56, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his home. He was a steel worker at Afco Steel in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandnephew.
He is survived by two brothers, Henry Wano and Michael Wano, both of Van Buren; two nieces; a grandnephew; and three grandnieces.
No formal services will be held at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 12, 2020
