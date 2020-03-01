|
|
Steven Wilson
Steven Edward Wilson, who resided in Fort Smith, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, after an 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Steve was born June 14, 1959, in Houston to Larry Edward Wilson and Kay Darlene (Palmer) Wilson. He was 60 years old.
Steve was self-employed at a young age, owning many different service stations and automotive businesses in the Fort Smith area during his lifetime. He was a hard worker and always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends. He wasn't scared to tackle any tasks, as there was nothing he couldn't do. He had a passion for auto racing and enjoyed sharing this love with his family. He was a member of the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department Mounted Patrol. His mornings were spent chatting with his friends at Miss Anna's Breakfast Club.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Wilson; a sister, Marilyn Wilson; and a grandson, Owen Johnston.
Steve leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Jimmie (Garmon) Wilson; as well as his three children, Brandon (Kandis) Wilson, Nikki (Neil) Johnston and Eric (Amanda) Wilson; five grandchildren, McKenzie Wilson, Madison and Cooper Johnston and Gabriel and Penelope Wilson; his mother, Kay Wilson; a brother, Mike (Jamee) Wilson; and his mother-in-law, Patsy Newsom.
Celebration of Steve's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 at Grace Community Church, 4001 Brooken Hill Drive, Fort Smith with Pastor Jeff Jones officiating the service.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services, 914 N. 32nd St., Fort Smith. (479) 434-3901.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 2, 2020