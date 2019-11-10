|
|
Stevie Dunbar
Stevie Dunbar, 62, of Mulberry passed away Saturday, Nov 9, 2019, at his home. He was a dredge operator for Arkhola Sand and a member of Vine Prairie Church in Mulberry. Stevie was born Sept. 30, 1957, in Van Buren to Larry Ray Dunbar and the late Ethel (Ross) Haddock. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Vickie; and a brother, Ronnie.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Vine Prairie Church with interment at Pope Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include a daughter, Kara Dunbar of Mulberry; a son, Brian Dunbar and wife Melissa of Kibler; his father, Larry Ray Dunbar; six grandchildren, Logan, Peyton, Caitie, Brecken, Brody and Bailey; two sisters, Vivian and Vanessa; a brother, Lawrence; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Yancy Crome, Kenneth Shipley, Charles Jimerson, A.C. Champion and Randy Jones.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Chapel, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 11, 2019