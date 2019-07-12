Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Stewart Neidecker Obituary
Stewart Neidecker
Stewart Wayne Neidecker, 66, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at a local hospital. He was born Aug. 14, 1952.
He was preceded in death by his father, Doc Neidecker; grandparents, William and Ethel Osborne Neidecker and John and Allie Neidecker.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Surber and husband Tim of Rogers; his mother, Martha (Osborne) Neidecker of Van Buren; one sister, Connie Glosenger; two brothers, Steve Neidecker of Nebraska and Johnny Neidecker of Van Buren; and one grandson, Brayden.
Published in Times Record on July 13, 2019
