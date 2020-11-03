Stuart Bogan

Stuart "Mitch" Bogan, 63, of Mountainburg entered into rest on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 15, 1956, in Fort Smith. He retired from G.W. Van Keppel Co. after 42 years.

He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Audria and Bill Grant; and his father, Charles Bogan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Deborah; a daughter, Courtney Bogan and spouse Brittany of Mountainburg; a sister, Lisa Bogan Moore and spouse Travis of Fort Smith; a stepbrother. Rich and spouse Fonda Grant of Alma; two nephews, Hunter Horne of Fort Smith and Nik Grant of Utah; and a niece, Elyse Grant of Texas.

Family-held memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.



