Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Sue Freeman Obituary
Sue Freeman
Sue Freeman, 80, of Fort Smith went to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at a local hospital. Sue was born March 11, 1939, in Dyer to Penny and Myrtle Mae (Cupp) Harris. She was a retired bank teller for City National Bank in Fort Smith and a member of Harvest Time Church and Gideon's Auxiliary.
Sue is survived by her husband, Bill of the home; two daughters, Donna Morse and her husband Anthony of Fort Smith and DeShana Lacewell and her husband Keven of Fort Smith; a son, Deron Freeman and his wife Cari of Fort Smith; a sister, Emma Coles and her husband Jim of Fort Smith; seven grandchildren, Autumn Mendenhall, Amanda Jarboe, Hunter Freeman, Jordyn Dunavin, Matt Freeman, Korbin Lacewell and Kynlee Lacewell; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Harvest Time Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International South, P.O. Box 6062, Fort Smith, AR 72906-6062.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
