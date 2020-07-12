Or Copy this URL to Share

Sue Irwin

Sue Irwin, 80, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Fort Smith.

She is survived by two grandsons, Billy Talmadge and Richard Talmadge; a great-granddaughter, Kimberly Norman; and a daughter-in-law, Melody Talmadge.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 18 at Midland Heights Methodist Church with Pastor Dan Williams officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



