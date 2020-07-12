1/1
Sue Irwin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Irwin
Sue Irwin, 80, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Fort Smith.
She is survived by two grandsons, Billy Talmadge and Richard Talmadge; a great-granddaughter, Kimberly Norman; and a daughter-in-law, Melody Talmadge.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 18 at Midland Heights Methodist Church with Pastor Dan Williams officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
Midland Heights Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved