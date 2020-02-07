|
Sue Koenigseder
Sue Koenigseder, 76, of Fort Smith was welcomed into heaven on Feb. 5, 2020. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. She was born Linda "Sue" Hay on Oct. 6, 1943, in Paragould to the late Alfred and Mattie Alice (Powers) Hay. Sue attended Jonesboro High School, where she graduated in 1960, and Arkansas State University. She had a career as a telephone operator at Southwestern Bell and worked as a mortgage broker for many years. She was a proud and devoted member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Fort Smith. Sue loved cooking, gardening and spending time with her family. Sue married Mike Koenigseder in 1991 at Christ the King Church.
She was preceded in death by many nieces and nephews, as well as many beloved friends.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Koenigseder; two brothers, David and Charles Hay; and a sister, Glenda Smoot. She is also survived by a daughter, Kristin Jones; and a son and daughter-in-law, Blake and Jackie Miller; and seven grandchildren, Rheachel and husband Josh Hendricks, Dalton and wife Tia King Weaver, Wesley Miller, Micah Weaver and Kaylee Miller.
Sue was a caregiver for many and was affectionately known as "Omi" to her grandchildren and many other loved ones. Sue always provided love and support to everyone around her and will be so greatly missed.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Christ the King Church in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Monday at Christ the King Church.
Contributions may be made to Mike Koenigseder. Flowers may be delivered to Christ the King Catholic Church, 1920 S. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020