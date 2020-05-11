|
|
Sue LaFevers
Anna "Sue" Suellen Huggins LaFevers, 80, of Ozark died Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Fayetteville. She was born July 4, 1939, in Cotton Plant to Tom and Nancy Gadberry Huggins. She was a homemaker, a retired teachers aide, a member of First United Methodist Church in Ozark, the Mission Quilters and United Methodist Women's Auxiliary and a former member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert L. LaFevers; and six brothers, Adrian, Tommy, Roy, Aaron, Darrell and Herbert Huggins.
She is survived by two daughters, Robyn Neumeier and husband Tim of Fayetteville and Suzanne LaFevers of Ozark; a brother, Louie Huggins of Cotton Plant; a sister-in-law, Lourine Campbell of Ozark; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13 at Highland Cemetery with Brothers David Hanshaw and Carlton Cross officiating, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are members of the Mission Quilters and Taylor Sunday school class.
Contributions may be made in Sue's memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or online at ; or Willard Walker Hospice Home, 325 E. Longview St., Fayetteville, AR 72703, or online at www.wregional.com.
