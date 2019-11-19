|
|
|
Sue Lee
Sue Lee, 70, of Sallisaw died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Apostolic Faith Church in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her husband, Wilburn; three sons, Dwain, Marlon and Darrin Lee, all of Sallisaw; a brother, Ray Collins of Nevada; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 20, 2019