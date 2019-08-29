|
Sue Ranells
Sue Ranells, 89, of Paris died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Christian Church in Paris with burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; three daughters, Sandra Tingle, Rhonda Durgeloh and Melissa Lawrence; two sons, Robert and Larry Ranells; four brothers, Joe, John, Gery, Jerry and Larry Cravens; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 30, 2019