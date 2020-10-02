Sue Richison
Susan "Sue" N. Richison, who resided in Fort Smith, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 17, 1957, in Fort Smith to the late Charles and Martha (Armitage) Richison. She was 63 years old.
Sue was a social worker for the State of Arkansas and a music fan, especially Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones. She was of the Methodist faith and cherished spending time with her friends and family.
She is survived by two brothers, Kenny and Joe Richison; three sisters, Jill Harrison, Sarah Thompson and Janie Richison; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with the Rev. James Harris officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Per ADH guidelines, attendees must furnish and wear their own masks and practice social distancing.
