1/1
Sue Richison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Richison
Susan "Sue" N. Richison, who resided in Fort Smith, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 17, 1957, in Fort Smith to the late Charles and Martha (Armitage) Richison. She was 63 years old.
Sue was a social worker for the State of Arkansas and a music fan, especially Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones. She was of the Methodist faith and cherished spending time with her friends and family.
She is survived by two brothers, Kenny and Joe Richison; three sisters, Jill Harrison, Sarah Thompson and Janie Richison; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with the Rev. James Harris officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Per ADH guidelines, attendees must furnish and wear their own masks and practice social distancing.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-8202
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved