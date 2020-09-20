1/
Sue (Daily) Smith, 68, of Vian died Sept. 17, 2020, in Tulsa.
Funeral will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at The Pines at Moser Farms in Vian with burial at Box Cemetery-Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy; daughter, Tracey Rogers of Wichita, Kan.; son, Taylor Smith of Tulsa; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. today at Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home-Sallisaw.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
