Sue Smith

Sue (Daily) Smith, 68, of Vian died Sept. 17, 2020, in Tulsa.

Funeral will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at The Pines at Moser Farms in Vian with burial at Box Cemetery-Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy; daughter, Tracey Rogers of Wichita, Kan.; son, Taylor Smith of Tulsa; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. today at Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home-Sallisaw.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store