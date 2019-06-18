|
|
Sue Young
Sue Young, 84, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born June 11, 1935, in Greenville, S.C., to the late Haskell and Georgia Cox. She was a retired physical therapist and a member of Phoenix Village Baptist Church in Fort Smith, where she taught Sunday school.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Young.
She is survived by two daughters, Susie Hill of Van Buren and Janice Henney of Langley, Berkshire, England; two sons, David Young of Muldrow and Will Young of Mulberry; five sisters, Doris Harvey, Kay Jackson and Aggie Cooper, all of South Carolina, Flo Hatcher of Virginia and Jan Cox of Kansas; a brother, Sam Cox of South Carolina; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Will Young and David Young.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made the online at .
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on June 19, 2019