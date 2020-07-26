1/1
Sumnal Johnson IV
1996 - 2020
Sumnal Lee Johnson IV, 24, of Alma passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, in his home. He was born January 3, 1996, in Fort Smith.
He was a security guard. He enjoyed the outdoors and woodworking. He loved all types of music and gardening.
Survivors include his mother, Shelly Freeman and husband Patrick of Fort Smith; his father, Sumnal Johnson III and wife Amanda of Ozark; two sisters, Elizabeth Ione Johnson of Van Buren and Sara Johnson of Ozark; his maternal grandparents, Calvin and Ione Dutton; and his paternal grandparents, Sumnal Johnson II and Krista Collier.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ocker Chapel in Alma, under direction of Ocker Funeral Home of Alma. The service will be livestreamed on the Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Facebook page.
To place an online tribute please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
