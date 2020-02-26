Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Susan Blount Obituary
Susan Blount
Susan Blount, 59, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at her home. She was born June 21, 1960, in Fort Smith to the late Charles and Florence Crossno. She had worked at Rheem Manufacturing.
She is survived by her husband, Darrell of the home; three daughters, Angel Friddle of Springdale, Nicole Hollan of Fort Smith and Brooka Blount of Boston; three sisters, Martha Kilfoyle of Van Buren, Betty Cox of Calhoun, Okla., and Doris Carter of Muldrow; two brothers, Sammy Jeffries and Robert Jeffries, both of Fort Smith; and eight grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 28, 2020
