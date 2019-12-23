|
Susan Curtis
Susan Elizabeth Curtis, 51, of Mansfield died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her home.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Greenwood.
She is survived by her husband, Randy; a daughter, Kayla Napier of Fort Smith; a son, Randy Curtis II of Fort Smith; two sisters, Lynn Beard and Debbie Gibson, both of Creve Coeur, Ill.; two brothers, Rick Lynch of East Peoria, Ill., and Kevin Lynch of Pekin, Ill.; and two grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 24, 2019