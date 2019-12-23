Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel - Greenwood
2911 W Hwy 10
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Curtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Curtis

Send Flowers
Susan Curtis Obituary
Susan Curtis
Susan Elizabeth Curtis, 51, of Mansfield died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her home.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Greenwood.
She is survived by her husband, Randy; a daughter, Kayla Napier of Fort Smith; a son, Randy Curtis II of Fort Smith; two sisters, Lynn Beard and Debbie Gibson, both of Creve Coeur, Ill.; two brothers, Rick Lynch of East Peoria, Ill., and Kevin Lynch of Pekin, Ill.; and two grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -