Susan Hall

Susan Gail (Trotter) Hall, 52, of Sallisaw died Oct. 15, 2020, in Sallisaw.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Bellefonte Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry; two daughters, Shawna Williams and Candace O'Neal; two sons, Dalton and Dylan Young; three sisters, Kim Taulbee, Sandra Hartgraves and Cathy Vaughn; a brother, Brian Johnston; and three grandchildren.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



