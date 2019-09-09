|
|
Susan McDonald
Susan Marie McDonald, 71, departed this life and entered her heavenly life on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Cleve McDonald of the home; a daughter, Amanda Bossie and husband Andrew of Kingston, N.H.; a son, Joel McDonald; a daughter-in-law, Melanie Billing; a granddaughter, Kiera Billing of Bentonville; two sisters, Brenda Martin of Fort Smith and Tammy Lea Jones of Alma; and one brother, Dennis Butler of Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5–7 pm Wednesday at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Online condolences may be made at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 10, 2019