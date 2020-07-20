1/1
Susan Powers
1955 - 2020
Susan Powers
Susan Powers, 65, of Alma passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Fayetteville. She was born Feb. 17, 1955, in Mulberry. She worked at Pradco.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Orvalene Graham; and a brother, Albert Seratt.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Powers of the home; a daughter, Michelle Seratt of Chester; two sons, Albert Seratt of Charleston and Charles Hensley of Greenwood; her father, Albert Seratt of Chester; a sister, Shirley Carney of Rogers; two brothers, Steve Seratt of Chester and Timothy Seratt of Lavaca; and five grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with cremation to follow, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
