1/
Susan Powers
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Susan Powers
Susan Powers, 65, of Alma died July 18, 2020, in Fayetteville.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with cremation to follow.
She is survived by her husband, Henry; a daughter, Michelle Seratt; two sons, Albert Seratt and Charles Hensley; her father, Albert Seratt; a sister, Shirley Carney; two brothers, Steve and Timothy Seratt; and five grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 20 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
