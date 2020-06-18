Susan Troup
Susan Lynn (Shepherd) Troup, 72, of Rogers passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born Aug. 1, 1947, in Fort Smith, the daughter of Wanda and Ray Shepherd.
Susan graduated from Northside High School in Fort Smith in 1965. She worked for Bell Telephone as an operator when she met Lt. Troup cruising Beverly's Drive-In. After a whirlwind courtship, they were married on July 1, 1966. She enjoyed five years as an Army wife, traveling to Korea and living on five posts. She loved the army life with the broad horizons it promised, but was disappointed when Brian was wounded during combat in Vietnam and medically retired in 1975 at Fort Carson, Colo.
Susan enjoyed spending time with her family to include her ever-present dogs and anything to do with a boat on water, especially cruising. She and Brian had accrued over 500 days exploring the world together on Holland America Lines.
Her professional career began as a volunteer dental assistant at Fort Stewart, Ga. She utilized that proficiency in future jobs in many dental practices in Colorado Springs and northwest Arkansas, including the VA hospital in Fayetteville. Her 28-year career at the VA advanced, culminating in a position as administrative officer of the day, retiring in 2015.
In her newly found free time, she participated in yoga and spent time with her family and friends in and around their home on Beaver Lake. She was the life of the party and could make an ordinary evening a festive gala. Friends and family around the globe have expressed condolences at her loss.
Susan is survived by her husband of 54 years, Malcolm Brian Troup; a son, Marcus Troup; a daughter, Merissa Spicer (Lonnie); four grandchildren, Christian Carpenter, Malcolm Carpenter (Rachel), Cassidy Troup and Erin Troup; and a great-grandson, Malcolm Robert Carpenter. She is also survived by two sisters, Janie Weber (Mike) and Dana Vickery (Gary); and four nephews; and a niece.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Epting Funeral Home in Bentonville.
Condolences may be made at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.