|
|
Susie Lewis
Susie Mae Lewis, 86, of Muldrow passed away Nov. 19, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born April 29, 1933, in Black Oak to Minerva (Jackson) Pollard and Ernest Pollard. She was married to Kenneth Lewis in October 1999 in Muldrow. Mrs. Lewis was a factory worker for Rheem and Southwest Rebuilders. She was a homemaker and worked hard to provide for her family; she owned and managed her own rental properties. She was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Muldrow, where she was a nursery worker.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Edward Earl Kidd and Roger Dale Kidd; her parents; two sisters, Peggy Pollard and Henryetta Friend; and four brothers, Willard, Willis, Ernie and Floyd Pollard.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth of the home; four daughters, Shirley Laster and Joe of Fort Smith, Marcella Fouts and Ernie of Muldrow, Rebecca Lee and Gerald of Muldrow and Mary Short and Greg of Muldrow; a son, Nathan Kidd of Muldrow; numerous grandchildren, great-randchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lloyd Pollard of Truman.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church in Muldrow. Burial will follow at Cottonwood Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Active pallbearers will be Brian Kidd, Aaron Payton, Justin Payton, Lance Fouts, Dustin Fouts, Brandon Short, Patrick Barber and David Barber.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 21, 2019