Susie Wilson
Susie Wilson
Susie E. Wilson, 87, of Van Buren passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, in Van Buren. She was born Jan. 30, 1933, in Crawford County to Speed and Albie Jones. She had worked for Allen Canning and Barber Construction in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill Wilson; and a sister, Cassie Lee Sossamon.
She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Kirkley of Fort Smith and Marcella Crenshaw of Sulphur Springs; and a cousin, Ruth Ann Hammock of Van Buren.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16 at Evergreen Cemetery in Alma, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Monday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
