Sylvia Harvey
Sylvia Sue Harvey, 46, of Eufaula, Okla., passed away Dec. 1, 2019, at her home. Sylvia was born Dec. 5, 1972 in Fort Smith to Terrel Curtis Hall and Della Norene Harris. She graduated from Northside High School in Fort Smith. Sylvia received her paralegal degree from Westark Junior College. She worked in the billing and coding department for an insurance coordinator for several years. Sylvia loved to fish and watch Vikings football.
She was preceded in death by her father, Curtis Hall.
Survivors include her mother, Della Kissler and husband Paul Shipman of the home; a son, Zachery Dewayne King of Savanna, Ga.; a grandchild, Hayden King; a brother, Rusty Robertson; and three uncles, Bud Harris of Bethany, Okla., and Midge and Norma Harris and Bob and Charlene Harris, all of Heavener.
Memorial gathering will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Hunn Black and Merritt Funeral Home in Eufaula.
Cremation arrangements were made with Hunn Black and Merritt Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 3, 2019