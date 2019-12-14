|
Sylvia Smallwood
Sylvia Smallwood, 77, of Fort Smith passed away Dec. 13, 2019. She was born Oct. 21, 1942, in Gainesville, Ga., to Herbert E. Judson and Connie Kenimer Judson. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
Sylvia is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Milton Smallwood; a son, Cary Smallwood and wife Terri of Fort Smith; a daughter, Andrea Smallwood Gray and husband Edward of Stafford, Va.; seven grandchildren, Matthew Gray of Stafford, Christopher Gray and wife Kristin of Fayetteville, Emilie Franks and husband Nathanael of San Antonio, Susannah Gray of Fayetteville and Chase, Trent and Cole Smallwood, all of Fort Smith; a brother, Ronald Judson and wife LuAnne of St. George Island, Fla.; and numerous extended family and special friends.
Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 15, 2019