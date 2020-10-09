Sylvia Stephens

Sylvia Lou Stephens, 76, of Vian died Oct. 9, 2020.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Assembly of God Church in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

She is survived by her husband, Curtis; two daughters, Lee Ann Parks and Kimberly Spears; a son, Kurt Stephens; three sisters, Eldee Miller, Bernice Wilkins and Sue Suttle; three brothers, Bill, Clifton and Johnnie Ford; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.



