Sylvia Wilson
Early Thursday morning, Nov. 28, 2019, Sylvia Marie (Page) Wilson walked through the shadows of death and is now being comforted by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Sylvia was born July 30, 1957, in Fort Smith to Louis and Erma Page. She was raised in Fort Smith and moved to Oklahoma City in 2013.
She attended grade school in St. Boniface School in Fort Smith through the eighth grade and then went to Northside High School in Fort Smith, where she graduated in 1975. Sylvia was baptized Sept. 1, 1957, at St. John Catholic Church in Fort Smith. After the closing of St. John's, she became a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Sylvia was married to Ronald Edmondson. They were later divorced, but maintained a friendship until her death. She began working at Whirlpool in the late 1970s and retired after 20 years of service. Upon retirement, Sylvia became a 13-year caretaker of her mother, Erma. Sylvia loved to spend her spare time at the local thrift stores, decorating, doing upholstery and planting plants. She loved to spend quality time with a magnitude of friends spanning all ages and backgrounds.
Her parents and her sister, Teresa Alexander (Toni) preceded her in her death.
Surviving to mourn and to thank God for the memories of her life are her son, Akeno Kenyatta Edmondson of Oklahoma City; a grandson, Denzel R.C. Edmondson; a sister, Marian Spears (Johnnie) of Oklahoma City; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held to remember and celebrate Sylvia's life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Mission United Methodist Church, 721 N. 10th St., Fort Smith.
Arrangements are under the direction of Crawford Family Funeral and Cremation Service in Edmond, Okla.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 6, 2019