Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Gospel Rescue Missionary
201 Drennen St
Van Buren, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia Young Obituary
Sylvia Young
Sylvia L. Young, 80, of Rudy passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker. She served at Gospel Rescue Missionary for 22 years.
She was preceded in death by a son, Lawrence Felcher; her parents, Lester and Louise (Edwards) Hardesty; and a brother, Terry Hardesty.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Young of the home; four daughters, Brenda Moore and husband Robert of Van Buren, Donna Scott of Tennessee and Geaneta Kay Soto and Patricia Avila, both of Arizona; three sons, Michael Felcher and wife Veronica of Alma, Hebert Young of Colorado and Joe Young Jr. of Greenwood; two sisters, Irma Jean Cheney and husband Jerry of Colorado and Penny Ford and husband Felix of Mountainburg; a sister-in-law, Sandra Hardesty of Fort Smith; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family-held memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Gospel Rescue Missionary, 201 Drennen St., Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -