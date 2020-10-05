1/1
Talmadge Watts
Talmadge Watts
Talmadge Buel Watts, 79, of Sherwood passed from this life on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Little Rock. He was born Nov. 27, 1940, to Talmadge and Modean (Byram) Watts in Parks.
Buel spent his early years in the Cedar Creek area and moved to Kansas City, Mo., as a teenager. He worked at Safeway, then Western Electric until 1974 when he moved back to Cedar Creek to farm and operate a wholesale fishing tackle company. He opened a flower shop in Waldron, where he spent the next 42 years designing and making flower arrangements for the surrounding area. He also worked for Martin Funeral Home for a period of time while owning the flower shop. He retired from the flower shop in 2017, then opened a quilt shop in downtown Waldron before moving to Sherwood in 2018, where he worked until his death.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a great-grandchild, Grant Sartor.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret; three children, Carolyn Stevenson (Tony) of Sherwood, Kenny Watts (Shawn) of Alma and Jody Watts of Fort Smith; five grandchildren, Chelsea Sartor (Gary), William Watts, Hannah Stevenson (Courtney), Logan Toups (Jonathan) and Ayeisha English; a great-grandchild, Karmen Sartor; and a brother, Vernon Watts of St. John, Mo.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Sanders Cemetery with Butch Morgan officiating, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at Sanders Cemetery, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Terry Owens, Kevin Brown, Gary Sartor, Jonathan Toups, Jim Laird and Howard Wright.
Honorary pallbearers are Richard Cagle, Dwight Pool, Henry Hicks, Jerry Beaty and Chris Watts.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home - Waldron
101 West Fourth Street
Waldron, AR 72958
479-637-2167
