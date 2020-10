Or Copy this URL to Share

Tammy Dow

Tammy Dow, 48, of Paris died Sept. 29, 2020.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Hampton Cemetery, north of Branch, under the direction of Smith Mortuary.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; a daughter, Sarah Dow; two stepdaughters, Kayla and Shay Dow; two stepsons, Skeeter and Joe Dow; her mother, Pricillia Stiles; and a brother, Mike Stiles.



