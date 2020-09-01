Tammy Lingo-Morgan

Tammy Lingo-Morgan, 59, of Lavaca passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 17, 1961, in Coalinga, Calif. She served in the U.S. Army and worked for Gerber Products.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Morgan; her father, Jimmy Lingo; a sister, Patricia Wilson; and a brother, Timothy "Red" Lingo.

She is survived by two sons, Tim Lingo and Trinity Phomsopha, both of Van Buren; her mother, Mary Lingo of Van Buren; two brothers, Lloyd Lingo of Alma and Jim Lingo of Van Buren; five grandchildren; and numerous family and friends.

Private graveside service will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.



