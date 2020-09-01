1/1
Tammy Lingo-Morgan
Tammy Lingo-Morgan, 59, of Lavaca passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 17, 1961, in Coalinga, Calif. She served in the U.S. Army and worked for Gerber Products.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Morgan; her father, Jimmy Lingo; a sister, Patricia Wilson; and a brother, Timothy "Red" Lingo.
She is survived by two sons, Tim Lingo and Trinity Phomsopha, both of Van Buren; her mother, Mary Lingo of Van Buren; two brothers, Lloyd Lingo of Alma and Jim Lingo of Van Buren; five grandchildren; and numerous family and friends.
Private graveside service will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
