Tammy Rice
Tammy Rice, 58, of Charleston passed away Aug. 15, 2019. She was born Dec. 15, 1960, in Peter Pender to the late Mary Margaret Sparkman Maier. Tammy enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. She worked for Mercy Clinic in Ozark for 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Rice; and one sister, Vickie Pricer.
Left to cherish her memory is her fiancé, Keith English; one daughter, Karla Rice; two sons, Neal Rice and wife Jennifer and Anthony Rice, all of Charleston; two brothers, Charley Smith of Paris and Kevin Smith of Wilmington, Del.; and four grandchildren, Peyton, Austin, Jeremy and Weston.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Smith Mortuary with burial to follow at Lowes Creek Cemetery, under the direction of Smith Mortuary. Brother Phil Pittman will officiate.
Family will receive friends 6- 8 p.m. Sunday at Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Memorials may be made to the .
Online condolences may be made www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 18, 2019