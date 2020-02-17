Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
(479) 783-0503
Resources
More Obituaries for Tammy Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy Sims

Send Flowers
Tammy Sims Obituary
Tammy Sims
Tammy Rena Sims, 51, of Poteau died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis; a daughter, Tara Dees of Alma; a son, Cody Sims of Poteau; her mother and stepfather, Dolores and James Harris of Terlton, Okla.; a sister, Cheryl Davis of Texarkana, Ark.; two brothers, Ryan and Rusty Potter, both of Arkansas; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tammy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -