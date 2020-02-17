|
Tammy Sims
Tammy Rena Sims, 51, of Poteau died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis; a daughter, Tara Dees of Alma; a son, Cody Sims of Poteau; her mother and stepfather, Dolores and James Harris of Terlton, Okla.; a sister, Cheryl Davis of Texarkana, Ark.; two brothers, Ryan and Rusty Potter, both of Arkansas; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 23, 2020