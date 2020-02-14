Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
Tammy Tuck-Ontman


1963 - 2020
Tammy Tuck-Ontman Obituary
Tammy Tuck-Ontman
Tammy Elaine Tuck-Ontman, 56, of Clarksville died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at her home.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Ocker Chapel in Alma with burial at Mount McCurry Cemetery.
She is survived by a daughter, Denise Teague of Ozark; two sons, Jonathan Ontman of Greenwood and Paul Ontman of Clarksville; her father, James Tuck of Van Buren; two sisters, Susan Hosier of Dyer and Cindy Blount of Van Buren; a brother, Dennis Tuck of Van Buren; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 16, 2020
