Tammy Vinson Obituary
Tammy Vinson
Tammy Sizemore Vinson, 43, of Sallisaw died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at First Christian Church in Sallisaw with burial at Dwight Mission Cemetery in Sallisaw under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her husband, Wyatt; three daughters, Kaydence Cooper and BricLynn and Madysen Vinson; two sons, Cody Cooper and Colten Vinson; her parents, Linda and Donny Sizemore; and two sisters, Melinda Mefford and Stephanie Robinson.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 16, 2020
