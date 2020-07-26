Ted McClain Moore
Ted McClain Moore, 100, passed away on July 25, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born in Ratcliff on October 9, 1919, to Montie and Arch McClain.
Ted was the ninth and last child in her family, she made many fond memories growing up in rural Arkansas. She attended Ratcliff High School. This is where her love of basketball began, playing for her high school team. Following high school graduation in 1937, Ted moved to Fort Smith to attend Fort Smith Commerce College.
Ted worked in Queen's Jewelers on Garrison Avenue after college and it was there that she met her future husband, Thomas Moore. She and Thomas were married in 1942 and their first child, Monte Karen, was born in 1945 while he was overseas during World War II.
After the war, Thomas opened his own Optometrist clinic where Ted assisted in the office. Their second child, Thomas Jr., was born in 1952. When Ted's husband passed away in 1963, she immersed herself in nursing school and graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse.
Ted began her nursing career at Sparks Hospital where she worked for ten years and then moved to Internal Medicine, Inc. where she worked for 23 years until she retired at the age of 79. Ted enjoyed watching professional basketball and baseball and also working crossword and jigsaw puzzles.
Ted is survived by a daughter, Monte Babitzke of Fort Smith; a son, Thomas Moore Jr. (Joan) of St. Louis; five grandchildren, Tara, Alison, Terese, Erin and Greg; six great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith and funeral services will be held privately.
