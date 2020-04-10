|
|
Ted Myers
Ted Myers, 91, of Van Buren passed away April 9, 2020, at his home. He was born May 12, 1929, in Bristow, Okla., to Ruben Myers and Ruth (Sherman) Myers. Ted was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Van Buren and the men's Sunday school class. He retired from John Garner Meat Co., having been a delivery truck driver. He enjoyed fishing, camping and having his family around him. He was married to the love of his life for 71 years.
He is survived by his wife, Velma (Heathcock) Myers; a daughter, Rebecca Carr of Long Beach, Miss.; four sons, Bob Myers and wife Kay of Lavaca, Larry Myers and wife Kathy of Van Buren, Jim Myers and wife Pam of Cookson, Okla., and Rick Myers of Van Buren; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Bernice King of Dallas; and a brother, James Myers and wife Pricilla of Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 13 at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Viewing for friends will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Brent Myers, Eric Myers, Scott Carter, Joey Myers, Austin Myers and Ryan Myers.
Honorary pallbearers are members of the men's Sunday school class.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the missions at First Assembly of God Church, 1014 Fayetteville Road, Van Buren, AR 72956.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 11, 2020