Teddie Carolyn Hamilton left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 9, 2020. She was born Dec. 20, 1949, to Carl and Irene Williams.
Growing up in Lavaca, she loved to sing with her family's band. Some of her favorite songs were old country songs and gospel hymns. She always talked about when she was a little girl and would go down the road to granny and grandpa's house, jump in grandpa's truck and go to town with him. She knew she would get anything she wanted because she was grandpa's "punk."
When Teddie turned 17, she left her childhood home to find out who she was. What she found was that she was loving, caring, had a heart of gold, was a hard worker, selfless, and most importantly, had an impact on people in ways she could never imagine. During her life journey, she found a love for cosmetology. She loved making people feel as beautiful as she saw them to be. She later worked at Whirlpool, where she had a very fulfilling 24-year-long career.
Teddie was a devoted wife to Billy Ray Hamilton for 42 years, a loving momma to Lindy Brooks and a caring mother-in-law to Mike Brooks. She loved her stepson, Gary Hamilton and wife Renee and was the most wonderful grandma to Josh Hamilton, Shannon Pollard and husband Derek, and Laura Brooks. Some of her most favorite people were her great-grandkids, Mykenzi and Emmalee Pollard and Aubree and Adeline Hamilton, who all called her "Gaga." She shared so many memories of all the fun she had with her four siblings, Carl Williams Jr., Carroll Lee Williams, Caron Park (Becky) and Carrie Lynn Colley.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Billy Ray Hamilton; her parents, Carl and Irene Williams; her grandparents, Elmer and Decey Yancey; and her sweet cousin, Junior Yancey. We find comfort in knowing that she was welcomed into heaven by Jesus' open arms. She is with those she loved so dearly that had gone before her.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with Pastor Gary Martin officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will be present from 5-7 p.m.
